John Morton joins Broncos with 20 years of coaching experience in the NFL

In addition to bringing in Davis Webb as their new quarterbacks coach, the Denver Broncos will also have a new passing game coordinator in 2023.

John Morton, 53, joined the team earlier this month. He arrives in Denver with 20 years of NFL coaching experience on his resume.

Before transitioning to coaching, Morton spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars in between stops in the CFL and NFL Europe as a wide receiver. After a five-year career as a player from 1993-1997, Morton switched to coaching in 1998.

He started out as an offensive assistant with the Raiders and after three promotions served as tight ends coach in 2004. After that, he spent one year as a passing game/wide receivers coach at the University of San Diego before joining Sean Payton‘s staff as a passing game coordinator/Offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2006.

Morton then spent four years at USC before returning to the NFL as a WRs coach with the San Francisco 49ers. After four years in San Francisco, Morton served as a WRs coach under Payton again in New Orleans from 2015-2016.

Morton then landed an offensive coordinator job with the New York Jets in 2017, but that only lasted one season. From there, he served as a senior offensive assistant with the Raiders (2019-2021) and Detroit Lions (2022) before reuniting with Payton for a third time, now in Denver.

Morton has an impressive resume for a passing game coordinator, and he’ll aim to help the Broncos get their passing game back on track this fall.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire