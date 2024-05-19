John Mobley was the best player to wear No. 51 for the Broncos

John Mobley was the best player to ever wear jersey No. 51 for the Denver Broncos.

After playing college football at Kutztown, Mobley joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 1996. He went on to spend his entire eight-year career in Denver before retiring due to a spine injury.

Mobley played in 105 games with the Broncos, earning 102 starts. In those contests, he totaled 621 tackles, 22 pass breakups, 10.5 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, five interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Honorable mentions for No. 51 include three other linebackers: Keith Burns (who won two Super Bowls as a special teams player), Bob Swenson (a first-team All-Pro in 1981) and Todd Davis (who won Super Bowl 50 in 2015).

After making the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 1996, Mobley was named a first-team All-Pro in 1997 and helped Denver win the franchise’s first Super Bowl. The Broncos won the Super Bowl again in 1998, and Mobley started all seven of Denver’s postseason games during those two title runs.

