John Metchie: Surreal and great to be out there with the guys

Texans wide receiver John Metchie's long wait to take the field in an NFL game came to an end on Thursday night.

Metchie tore his ACL in his final game at the University of Alabama and then was diagnosed with leukemia last summer, so he did not play at all during his rookie season. The second-round pick was cleared to return this year, however, and he played 19 snaps against the Patriots in his first game action as a professional.

Metchie caught the only pass thrown his way for a five-yard gain and then discussed how it felt to be on the field.

“It felt great," Metchie said, via a transcript provided by the Patriots. "It was a long time coming of course, but it was surreal and a great feeling to be out there with the team, to be out there with the guys and to be back playing football. It’s a good feeling. It’s a really good feeling to see all the support and all the love. Everybody coming up to me and telling me how happy they are to see me back out there. I feel really good, [I’m in] football shape."

Metchie played at a high level during his time with the Crimson Tide and signs that he can get back to that level would be a welcome development for the Texans offense heading into the season.