Two more Alabama wide receivers have decided to leave the college ranks and enter the pool for this year’s NFL Draft.

John Metchie and Slade Bolden announced their plans on Friday. They join Jameson Williams as Crimson Tide wideouts who have given up their remaining eligibility.

Metchie did not play in the national title game because he tore his ACL during the SEC Championship Game in early December. He had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before getting injured.

Williams is also recovering from a torn ACL after being hurt in this week’s loss to Georgia.

Bolden had 42 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns during the 2021 season.

John Metchie, Slade Bolden leaving Alabama for the NFL Draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk