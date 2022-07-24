John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced on Sunday that he was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. In a statement released by the receiver, he indicated that the diagnosis would keep him sidelined for the 2022 season as he focuses on treatment:

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

The Texans drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, after his final season at Alabama was cut short due to a knee injury. He put up big numbers for the Crimson Tide prior to the injury, catching 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

He also caught the game-winning touchdown for Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Even with the injury, Metchie was one of the top receivers in the 2022 draft class. Everyone at Touchdown Wire is hoping for a full recovery, and to see Metchie on the field next fall.