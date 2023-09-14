John Metchie back at practice, could make regular season debut this week

Texans wide receiver John Metchie's wait to play in his first NFL regular season game could come to an end this week.

Metchie missed his rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia, but was cleared to return this year. Metchie played in the preseason before picking up a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing or playing in last week's loss to the Ravens.

Metchie was back on the practice field Wednesday, however, and the Texans put Noah Brown on injured reserve this week, so it looks like there's a clear path to Metchie getting the call against the Colts this weekend. Metchie said on Wednesday that he's going to keep being patient until it's finally time to hit the field.

“I’m extremely excited, but I can’t get too ahead of myself," Metchie said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. "I just, like I said, have to be patient. That’s kind of the biggest thing. Although I’m real excited, I got to be patient and ready whenever my number is called.”

The start to Metchie's pro career has dealt with more obstacles than imagined and that will make it all the sweeter for him to get on the field this weekend.