John Means' four strikeouts
John Means has a strong outing in his fourth start, striking out four batters while letting up just two runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings
Is anyone in the best position to succeed in Chicago?
The two-way Colorado star has gone "straight positive" in reaching out to Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, the player who delivered a late hit against him.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 4 game.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals who he's putting his chips on for Week 4.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
After a thorough beatdown in the morning round, the USA salvaged a bit of pride in the afternoon, but not much else.
The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites against Washington, but have been bet up to 9.5.
The future Hall of Famer's 21-year MLB career concludes this weekend with his final series with the Detroit Tigers.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?
Will QB Cameron Rising play for the first time all season?
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Now that the former Texas A&M running back has burst onto the scene with a four-touchdown, 233-yard performance, those who've coached and scouted him don't expect his star to fade anytime soon.