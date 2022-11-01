John McVay dies at 91

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday.

McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community,” the 49ers said in a statement. “John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”

McVay was a head coach at the University of Dayton and in the World Football League before taking over as the Giants head coach seven games into the 1976 season. He went 14-23 during a tenure that included the “Miracle at the Meadowlands” loss to the Eagles when the Giants fumbled while trying to run out the clock and Eagles cornerback Herman Edwards returned the ball for a game-winning touchdown.

McVay’s grandson Sean is currently the head coach of the Rams. Our condolences go out to him, the entire McVay family and McVay’s friends.

