Breaking News:

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson lead first CFP rankings of season

John McVay dies at 91

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday.

McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community,” the 49ers said in a statement. “John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”

McVay was a head coach at the University of Dayton and in the World Football League before taking over as the Giants head coach seven games into the 1976 season. He went 14-23 during a tenure that included the “Miracle at the Meadowlands” loss to the Eagles when the Giants fumbled while trying to run out the clock and Eagles cornerback Herman Edwards returned the ball for a game-winning touchdown.

McVay’s grandson Sean is currently the head coach of the Rams. Our condolences go out to him, the entire McVay family and McVay’s friends.

John McVay dies at 91 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91

    John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities.

  • Draymond Green with an assist vs the Detroit Pistons

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with an assist vs the Detroit Pistons, 10/30/2022

  • Bucs waive Fred Johnson

    The Buccaneers waived fourth-year offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Tuesday, the team announced. With no immediate corresponding move, the Bucs now have two open spots on their 53-man roster. They placed outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve Monday. Johnson signed with Tampa Bay in April after being waived by the Bengals. He was inactive [more]

  • Ex-49ers exec, Giants coach John McVay dies at 91

    Longtime NFL exec John McVay has died at 91

  • 49ers release Akeem Spence

    The 49ers released defensive lineman Akeem Spence on Tuesday, the team announced. Spence appeared in five games and made six tackles this season. He saw action on 108 defensive snaps and two on special teams. Spence has spent most of this season on the practice squad. In his 10-year career, Spence has appeared in 115 [more]

  • Jimmy Garoppolo will be 49ers' NFL playoff 'weak link,' Nick Wright claims

    First Things First co-host Nick Wright believes Jimmy Garoppolo will hold the 49ers back in their pursuit of a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

  • 49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury.

  • Dan Campbell: Firing Aubrey Pleasant was tough, but we’re a production-based business

    Lions head coach Dan Campbell said today that he didn’t want to fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, but the Lions’ struggles this season demanded it. “I think Aubrey is a hell of a coach. I have a ton of respect for him. It was a tough decision, but we’re a production-based business and after [more]

  • Critical Steve Kerr says Warriors look like they're playing pick-up basketball

    Steve Kerr didn't hold back after the Warriors' disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons.

  • NFL trade deadline: Patriots only AFC East team that didn't upgrade roster

    The remainder of the Patriots' 2022 regular season schedule got tougher Tuesday as all of their AFC East rivals and Thanksgiving opponent made upgrades before the NFL trade deadline.

  • Wasserman Adds Providence Equity as Investor; RedBird, Madrone Cash Out

    Sports and entertainment talent representative Wasserman has taken on private equity firm Providence Equity as an equity investor. Providence, which counts Learfield and The Chernin Group among its investments, becomes a sizable minority partner in Wasserman, cashing out minority shareholders RedBird and Madrone in the process. “Casey and his team have built a global leader […]

  • The Returns At Minda Global Berhad (KLSE:MINDA) Aren't Growing

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two...

  • The full Auburn depth chart for Week 10

    The past few days have been turbulent for Auburn, but its depth chart stays the course.

  • Women's soccer win: NWSL championship boasts most-viewed match in league history

    Saturday’s match between the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current attracted 915,000 television viewers and represents multiple wins for the league.

  • Mondelez (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Mondelez (MDLZ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.82% and 3.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy Amid Looming Fed Hike

    CONSOL Energy (CEIX), BancFirst Corporation (BANF) and Frontline (FRO) are currently witnessing a short-term pullback in price. So, make sure you take full advantage of it.

  • Britt Reid sentenced to three years in prison

    Britt Reid, the former Chiefs assistant and son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison today for driving while intoxicated and seriously injuring Ariel Young, a 5-year-old girl. Reid pleaded guilty as part of a deal in which prosecutors would agree to seek no more than four years in [more]

  • Tottenham comes back to beat Marseille, win Champions League group

    Tottenham Hotspur won its UEFA Champions League group, that's the good news, but it also lost another Heung-min Son to injury.

  • Chris Wondolowski, a ‘surreal’ life, and the pivotal World Cup miss that still haunts him

    The last time the U.S. played in a World Cup, Chris Wondolowski had a shot at becoming a legend. He missed it, and it still bothers him to this day. But he's found a way cope to with the moment, which will surely be dragged to the fore again in Qatar this month.

  • New Video Shows Unpunished MSU Starter Heavily Involved In Tunnel Assault

    Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.