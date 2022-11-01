John McVay, 49ers' former executive and 'unsung hero,' dies at 91

John McVay, 49ers' former exec and 'unsung hero,' dies at 91 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

John McVay, a trusted 49ers executive for each of the organization’s five Super Bowl titles, passed away Monday, the team announced. He was 91.

McVay came to the 49ers, along with Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh, in 1979. He originally served as the team’s director of player personnel.

Over his 22-year tenure with the organization, McVay held a variety of front-office positions, including vice president and general manager.

“John was the glue that held everything together,” said Dave Razzano, general manager of the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits.

“He was very consistent in how he ran things. He was a guy who enjoyed being behind the scenes. He was the voice of reason, a true pro and a great man. He really was one of the unsung heroes of that dynasty.”

McVay hired Razzano’s dad, Tony, as 49ers director of college scouting in 1979. Dave Razzano joined the organization in 1988.

During McVay’s time with the 49ers, the club won three Super Bowl titles with Walsh and two more with George Seifert as head coach.

McVay was named NFL Executive of the Year in 1989 by The Sporting News following the 49ers’ fourth Super Bowl title.

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community,” 49ers announced in a statement. “John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles.

"Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."

The upstairs room at 49ers headquarters where the personnel department conducts its meetings of college prospects was dedicated as the "John McVay Draft Room" in his honor in 2016.

McVay is the grandfather of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

McVay was inducted into the 49ers’ Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013.

