John McEnroe faces backlash over comment about French Open winner Iga Swiatek 'throwing on a little makeup'

John McEnroe upset some tennis fans with a comment about the world’s top-ranked tennis player, Iga Swiatek, at the women's final at the French Open on Saturday.

Co-commentator Mary Carillo brought up an endorsement deal that Lancôme offered to Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam winner from Poland, that never came to be.

"A good story in The London Times by Stuart Fraser back in April, and he explained that Lancôme, which is a beauty company, came to her with an offer," Carillo said. "And she said, 'I don't really wear a lot of makeup.' But she is such a winner, so humble."

"Do you think if they offer her enough, Lancôme, then maybe she would consider throwing on a little makeup for the right price?" McEnroe responded with a chuckle.

The comment drew criticism online from angry fans who found it sexist.

"In 2024 why are we letting John McEnroe commentate on women’s tennis matches," a fan wrote on X.

Another fan said coverage of the match was "insufferable" because of McEnroe, adding, "Time for an upgrade."

"Hey @NBCSports, I like John McEnroe but his time has passed as a commentator," the fan wrote.

NBC News and NBC Sports are both owned by NBCUniversal.

A representative for McEnroe did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Swiatek went on to win the match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy, earning her third consecutive French Open win. At 23, Swiatek is the youngest woman to win four total French Open titles.

She posted a picture to her X account with her trophy.

🇫🇷 Merci Paris. You’re my favorite place to play, smile and wear some nice outfits once in a while. 🫶🏼 @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/uVWxdAbdb4 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 9, 2024

"Mercy Paris. You're my favorite place to play, smile and wear some nice outfits once in a while," Swiatek wrote.

Saturday wasn't the first time McEnroe has upset fans with comments about a female tennis player.

In an interview with NPR in 2017, McEnroe was asked why he ranks Serena Williams as the best female player and not just the best player in the world.

"Well, because if she was in, if she played the men’s circuit, she’d be, like, 700 in the world," McEnroe responded.

McEnroe began his professional tennis career in the late 1970s and went on to become one of the top-ranked male tennis players for more than 20 years. He dominated tennis in the 1980s with three Wimbledon titles and four U.S. Open titles.

He is also known for outbursts on the court, including his famous quote that he yelled at an official at Wimbledon: "You cannot be serious!"

In 1992, McEnroe began commentating for NBC during its coverage of the French Open and Wimbledon.

