John McEnroe calls for Andy Murray statue outside Wimbledon

Wimbledon has been urged by John McEnroe to start work on a bronze statue of Andy Murray outside Centre Court as retirement looms for the two-time champion.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club has previously moved to honour its British winners over the decades, with a full-length statue of Fred Perry and a bust of Virginia Wade. Kitty Godfree, who won the first of her two Wimbledon titles 100 years ago in 1924, Dorothy Round, Angela Mortimer and Ann Jones have also been recognised.

The club indicated in 2019 that Murray may eventually be honoured with a full-length statue in the same way as three-time champion Perry. Richard Lewis, the then chief executive, said at the time: “I am sure something like [a statue] will be done.” McEnroe, also a three-time Wimbledon winner, was asked whether Murray should get such an honour.

“If I was making that decision, I would say absolutely, yes, because that’s a long drought, 77 years,” the American said of Murray becoming the first Briton since Perry to win a men’s singles title. “He’s absolutely changed the way people look at British tennis. He’s one of the greatest competitors that I’ve ever seen play tennis. It would be well deserved, and it would be awesome, because two of his three grand slam wins were at Wimbledon, plus the Olympics.”

Murray’s participation at the Championships at what was set to be his farewell remains a major doubt. Telegraph Sport disclosed on Sunday that he had undergone back surgery on a spinal cyst, which can sideline athletes for six weeks.

Murray’s mother Judy Murray has insisted he is “not ruled out yet”, but, with Wimbledon starting on Monday, time is not on Murray’s side. McEnroe said injuries Murray had faced in later years had been an unfortunate ending for “one of the great players of his era”.

“He was part of the big four and he finished 2016 as the best player in the world,” said McEnroe, paying tribute to his legacy. “So it’s unfortunate that injuries [have hampered him] – you don’t hear about him the same way we did before.”

McEnroe added: “He’s had a tremendous career. Unfortunately, most careers don’t end the way you want them to.”

Carlos Alcaraz is “absolutely the favourite” to retain the men’s singles title, McEnroe, who will feature in BBC’s coverage, added. Of British talent, he said: “Young Jack Draper, to me, is the best bet to follow on at the moment.

“He’s got a lot of talent, a big kid, if he can stay healthy,” McEnroe added.

