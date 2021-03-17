John McClain on Texans' Deshaun Watson: 'I expect him to be traded'

John McClain on Deshaun Watson: 'I expect him to be traded' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson is out for the Bears. Andy Dalton is in.

Where does that leave Deshaun Watson?

According to a tweet made by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, McClain believes the Houston Texans and Watson will part ways.

The Texans haven’t said they’re not trading Watson since January. I expect him to be traded. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 17, 2021

This statement comes two and half months after the veteran reporter McClain tweeted out, "I've got a better chance of becoming the Texans' new head coach than Deshaun Watson has of being traded," back in January.

I’ve got a better chance of becoming the Texans’ new head coach than Deshaun Watson has of being traded. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 7, 2021

The Athletic's NFL Insider and former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi said Tuesday that the discontented Watson would prefer to play for the Denver Broncos or the San Francisco 49ers.

The Texans also signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor Tuesday on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Taylor is the only other quarterback the Texans have under contract behind Watson. Right now, it seems that Taylor is acting as an insurance policy.

"One, he's the guy who takes over because they realized they (Texans) have to trade Deshaun or two, he's the 'we have protection if in the event Deshaun decides to sit out the whole year," Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com said Wednesday.

So where will Watson suit up this season? Is there still a chance for Chicago?

Story continues

On the other hand, Schefter isn't closing the book on a potential Wilson trade.

One thing we know for sure is that the Bears signed Dalton for one year, but he doesn't seem to be the franchise quarterback the team has been searching light years for.

Taylor signing one year with the Texans? Will he end up taking Watson's spot?

How much will the NFL Draft dictate which quarterbacks end up where?

It's all just a domino effect at this point. Don't give up hope just yet, Bears fans.

