John McClain: Patriots inquired about Deshaun Watson before NFL Draft

McClain: Patriots inquired about Watson before NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Before the New England Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they were considered a potential suitor for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson remains in Houston as of Monday, but the Patriots apparently had legitimate interest in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain joined Early Edition on Monday and revealed New England was one of eight teams to ask about Watson prior to the draft.

"The Patriots were one of the teams that inquired about him, then of course they took Mac Jones," McClain said. "Four of those eight teams took quarterbacks in the first round. I think that Miami would have taken him in a heartbeat in a trade, but I don't think the Texans are interested in Tua Tagovailoa."

Also in the mix for Watson according to McClain were the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. The New York Jets were rumored to be one of Watson's preferred destinations, but they went with BYU QB Zach Wilson with their second overall pick.

McClain adds another two teams that might be good fits for the former Clemson star if Houston holds onto him until the 2022 draft.

"The best time to trade Watson would be before next year's draft. What if Daniel Jones doesn't work out in his third season with the Giants? Or Jared Goff bombs out with the Lions? They both have two (first-round) picks. But I don't think [the Texans] will wait that long, I think they want to trade him, he wants out."

The trade rumors are heating up again with training camp set to begin, but the more significant story regarding Watson is the sexual assault allegations against him. Ten women have filed criminal complaints against the 25-year-old, and a total of 24 women have accused Watson of sexual misconduct.

Watch McClain's full segment in the video above.