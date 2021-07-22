John McClain: 'Deshaun Watson will not be the Texans' starting quarterback this year'
Houston Chronicle NFL writer John McClain joins "NFL Now" for an interview. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The NFL made clear that it will only go so far to accommodate any teams that have COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players.
After a long series of delays, linebacker Mychal Kendricks has finally been sentenced for pleading guilty to insider trading in 2018. According to multiple reports, Kendricks was sentenced on Thursday to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service. Kendricks entered the guilty plea when he was a member [more]
The Saints’ stadium is still the Superdome, but this season it’s getting a new name. The Saints will play at the Caesars Superdome after the Louisiana state legislature’s Joint Budget Committee approved a 20-year contract to name the stadium after Caesars, according to Amie Just of the Times-Picayune. For the last 10 years the stadium [more]
Shailene appears to be hitting back at claims that she's to blame for his decision.
The Titans are going to have one fun offense.
Here is the full list of every pick made by the Kraken in Wednesday night's NHL expansion draft. By Jordan Hall
The NHL's 32nd franchise revealed its first roster on Wednesday night.
Scott Pianowski is joined by Corbin Young of Fantrax, RotoViz, FantasyData and Roto Underworld to break down the Cam Akers’ injury news and discuss what comes next for the Los Angeles Rams and their running attack.
The Dodgers would have taken about 17 pitchers in a normal 40-round draft, and hitters were difficult to evaluate because of last year's abbreviated season.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had more interesting things to say about the mystery team that stuck with "that mother [expletive]" rather than signing him in free agency.
Five years ago, quarterback Paxton Lynch signed a four-year, $9.476 million contract with the Broncos. He’s currently getting far less than that in Saskatchewan. Via Justin Dunk of 3downnation.com, Lynch will receive a salary of only $65,000 from the Roughriders in 2022. He also gets $3,600 for housing, $200 for each game in which he’s [more]
The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson as their head coach before he and owner Jerry Jones had a bitter divorce. Today, Jones got emotional and seemed to blame himself for the split. Asked about Johnson, Jones raved about the job he did in Dallas. “He’s a great coach and I’m proud to [more]
It's going to be very tough for anyone to beat this look.
A look at the winners and losers of the NHL expansion draft after the Seattle Kraken added 30 players.
While the Bears are coming off another mediocre season and questionable offseason, there are reasons to be excited about this team in 2021.
Jerry Jones clearly sees the competitive advantage of his players getting vaxxed.
The world's fastest man wants Aaron Rodgers to make up with Green Bay.
The Cowboys are back in California to kick off training camp. Owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy address the upcoming season.
The 2021 NBA champs found a great on at No. 15 during the 2013 draft. We take a look at who went ahead of the "Greek Freak."
A dozen NFL seasons packed with All-Pro roughhousing, easy celebrity and lots of laughs would be a fulsome career for any man. Karras was a natural in front of the camera, whether crumpling quarterbacks on a muddy field in Detroit or spilling locker-room secrets across the desk from Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.” Karras put that tough-guy image and excellent timing to good use, launching a second career that introduced him to a new generation.