John Marshall's Zach Ladu picks Augustana as his college football home

Jan. 24—ROCHESTER — Zach Ladu has been on football recruiting radars for years.

The Rochester John Marshall senior safety and wide receiver had been ranked among the top players in Minnesota since he was a freshman.

Those radars became more focused on him in the past year than ever, with a pack of Division II schools recruiting him and later offering scholarships.

On Monday, the rangy 6-foot-4, 175-pound Ladu put an end to the attention he's been getting, choosing Augustana University (Sioux Falls, S.D.) as his home to play college football and get an education.

Ladu is headed to a football power. The Vikings finished 9-1 in the excellent Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, 11-2 overall and made it to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs last fall.

Ladu will join three other Rochester athletes who are currently at Augustana: Century graduates Jack Fisher (junior, receiver) and Isaiah Huber (sophomore, receiver/returner) and Lourdes graduate Zach Nickels (junior, long snapper). Also on the roster is Byron grad Christian Connelly (freshman, defensive lineman).

"I really like the people in this program and I felt very comfortable with the football staff," said Ladu, who as a defensive back this past season finished with three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 37 tackles for John Marshall. "I liked the environment, on and off the field. There is a togetherness there, a lot of great guys, and a lot of growth."

As a player, Ladu is regarded as a big hitter who plays with an edge. He's also one who's regarded as having much room to grow.

Physically, count on Ladu — a three-sport high school athlete (football, basketball, track and field) — to do plenty of literal growing. There is ample room to get bigger with his 6-4 frame.

"They are planning on redshirting me my first year and me putting on a bunch of pounds," Ladu said. "By the time I'm a senior, they see me playing at between 205 and 210 pounds."

JM second-year football head coach Kyle Riggott predicts a bright future for Ladu at Augustana. Riggott played in the NSIC in college, at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He has a high regard for what Augustana has recently done.

"I think this is a sweet opportunity for Zach," Riggott said. "I knew he'd get something from some school somewhere. But that he will be at Augustana, a place that's been successful and has a high standard, that will be great for him."

Riggott says Ladu will stand out with his big 6-4 frame and that pounds of muscle will easily be added to it. He's also excited to see Ladu's progress as he goes from three sports to one.

"Zach has never had a true offseason with just football," Riggott said. "He's never had time to dedicate his body to that as a three-sport athlete. I see a really high ceiling for him. What he's going to need to work on is his speed and fluidity. That's what stopped him from being a Division I kid. But they'll develop him. He'll get quicker and quicker."

With Ladu headed to Augustana, that puts two Ladu brothers in the NSIC. Older brother Peter Ladu is currently playing wide receiver at Concordia University, St. Paul. Younger brother Eli Ladu could also end up in the NSIC. The quick and speedy receiver/defensive back is a standout junior at John Marshall. He too is getting lots of attention from college football coaches.