John Marshall snaps 17-game losing skid with blowout win at North St. Paul

Sep. 9—ST. PAUL — The Rochester John Marshall football team did something Saturday that it hadn't done in two years.

Their head coach — largely instrumental in making it happen — is giving the Rockets a day to celebrate.

"We will appreciate a well-earned win, recognize those that put in the work, and celebrate our success," second-year JM coach Kyle Riggott said. "But the work starts tomorrow, we have a great team coming to town in a week and will have to rise up if we want to replicate our success here."

The Rockets dominated nearly from start to finish here Saturday, beating North St. Paul 44-0 in a non-district high school football game. The win is JM's first under Riggott, snapping a 17-game losing streak that pre-dated the coach's hire.

In fact, it was almost two years ago to the day that the Rockets last recorded a win, beating Austin 32-12 on Sept. 10, 2021.

And just like that day two years ago, there was no doubt about who the better team was in Saturday's game.

Ty'shawn Beane scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns 4:40 into the game to put the Rockets up 6-0, and it turned out to be the only score they would need. But they added more. Much more.

The Ladu brothers — Eli and Zach — controlled the second quarter. Eli Ladu returned an interception for a touchdown and a 12-0 lead early in the quarter, then Zach hauled in a 65-yard TD pass from Savy Vath with 6 seconds to go before halftime.

"It took us a drive to get the wheels moving," Riggott said, "but once we got a little success we were able to find our rhythm. Both offensive and defensive lines played tough, I thought we won the line of scrimmage all afternoon. Our defense swarmed really well and got after the quarterback as the game went on. Defensive points were huge too in creating tons of momentum."

JM pulled away in the third quarter and into the fourth.

Beane — who ran for a team-high 131 yards on 15 carries — scored his second TD of the day on a 45-yard run 2:48 into the third quarter. After Lama Kamara forced a fumble on the ensuing NSP possession, Vath ran in from 3 yards out for a touchdown and a 30-0 lead.

Vath later threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Kyle Hikes, and Rylan McCreary-Kujawa capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge.

Vath had an efficient day passing, completing 4 of 10 passes for 122 yards and two TDs.

JM (1-1 overall) finished with 292 yards of total offense, including 170 rushing yards.

"Our skill guys were explosive on offense with the Ladus making splash plays and Tyshawn Beane running hard," Riggott said. "Super happy for Beane to breakthrough, he works hard and brings great intensity to his craft."

The Rockets defense also was outstanding all day, recording three turnovers en route to the program's first shutout since JM beat Northfield 21-0 on Oct. 22, 2019, in a Section 1, Class 5A playoff game. Coincidentally, JM's next game is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at home against Northfield.

JOHN MARSHALL 44, NORTH ST. PAUL 0

John Marshall 6-12-20-6 — 44

North St. Paul 0-0-0-0 — 0

First Quarter

JM — Ty'shawn Beane 60 run (PAT failed).

Second Quarter

JM — Eli Ladu intercetpion return (PAT failed).

JM — Zach Ladu 65 pass from Savy Vath (PAT failed).

Third Quarter

JM — Beane 45 run (PAT failed).

JM — Vath 3 run (PAT failed).

JM — Kyle Hikes 12 pass from Vath (2-pt. conversion good).

Fourth Quarter

JM — Rylan McCreary-Kujawa 1 run (PAT failed).

INDIVIDUAL TOTALS

Rushing

JM: Ty'shawn Beane 15-131, 2 TDs; Savy Vath 8-10, 1 TD; LeeAndre Harvey 1-1; Rylan McCreary-Kujawa 2-11, 1 TD; Lama Kamara 2-17.

Passing

JM: Savy Vath 4-10-0, 122 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving

JM: Eli Ladu 1-29; Zach Ladu 1-65, 1 TD; Harvey 1-16; Kyle Hikes 1-12, 1 TD.