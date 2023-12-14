John Marshall linebacker makes Bemidji State his choice

Dec. 14—ROCHESTER — Nolan Radtke got the same vibe from the Bemidji State University football staff that he enjoyed the last two years as a standout linebacker at Rochester John Marshall.

The Beavers' staff is full of young, energetic coaches, the same as the guys who surround JM's head man, 30-year-old Kyle Riggott.

"Our (JM) team went up (to Bemidji) for a team camp this summer," said Radtke, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior linebacker. "I felt during that team camp there was a special environment there. The coaches are all very similar to what we have at JM now, young and energetic and full of positive energy, kind of like I am."

That exuberance was a primary reason that Radtke said yes to the Beavers on Monday, verbally committing as a preferred walk-on to a football program that has gone an excellent 29-9 the last three years.

The looks of the campus and the town of Bemidji were also to Radtke's liking, including a gorgeous Lake Bemidji in the middle of it all.

Bemidji State was the only Division II school to offer Radtke, who had an outstanding senior season with 50 solo tackles, 19 assists, 3 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

JM coach Kyle Riggott believes that his senior captain will continue to build on that success in college.

"Nolan has a high ceiling," Riggott said. "He was a successful high school athlete. But I think he's just scratching the surface of his potential. You see his big frame and he can physically build on that. Plus, he's a smart kid and a student of the game. He's always studying and willing to learn more. He's developed into a really great linebacker."

Radtke has been eyeing college football for the past two years, believing he had the potential to play at that level. But his interest in the game goes back much further than that.

"I realistically thought I could eventually play college football midway through my junior year at JM," Radtke said. "But I've loved football ever since playing in the youth league, in fifth and sixth grade."

This past season, middle linebacker Radtke was a crucial piece of a JM team that made a major jump, from 0-9 in 2022 to 4-6 this year. Riggott credits Radtke for his play and the tireless example he showed over the summer as he dedicated himself to the game and his team.