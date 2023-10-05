John Marshall, Century prepare to meet in lone regular-season clash between Rochester football teams

Oct. 5—ROCHESTER — When John Marshall travels across town to face Century on Friday, it will mark the lone football game between Rochester teams during the 2023 regular season.

Neither team is playing Mayo this season as the

Spartans have moved up to Class 6A

for at least two years.

The Mayo-JM rivalry had been played in the city every year since 1966 and the Century-Mayo game had been played every year since 1997.

"It did not take me long to know what these games mean to Rochester," Century coach Jon Vik said. "When I moved here from Texas back in the 1980s, while people were helping us unload our moving truck, the main topic of discussion was the JM-Mayo rivalry. When Century was built, it was composed of kids from two existing schools so there was an instant rivalry between all three. Over the years, many of the games between the teams could be considered 'classics.' The players and coaches from the games live on in our memory."

Vik hopes the rivalry games with Mayo will return in the near future, as does John Marshall coach Kyle Riggott, a former Century player.

"We miss playing Mayo," Riggott said. "It is super unfortunate that we aren't doing that now. That had been a long-standing tradition, having those two teams play each other. The community needs it. The community shows up in those cross-town rivalries. To not have that (with Mayo) hurts Rochester football. We look forward to doing it again sometime in the future."

John Marshall and Century are both battling for Section 1, Class 5A seeding position as they enter Friday's 7 p.m. game at Century. JM has a 2-3 record and 0-2 against section teams while Century is 1-4 and 0-2 vs. section teams.

JM is coming off a narrow 28-20 loss to New Prague, a team that beat Century 45-6 the previous week. The Rockets had the lead in the fourth quarter before New Prague rallied.

"Our kids are really hungry," Riggott said. "I looked them in the eyes right after our loss on Friday night and I could tell they wanted another quarter of football. I've felt that from them in all three of our losses. This last game, we felt like we let it slip away at the end. But our kids are ready to go. That is one thing I really love about them."

JM has improved offensively this season. Dynamic junior receiver Eli Ladu is averaging 25.1 yards on 16 catches with six touchdowns while junior running back Ty'shawn Beane has rushed for 369 yards and six TDs. Sophomore quarterback Savy Vath is 46-for-90 for 760 yards with seven TDs and two interceptions.

"We face an improved Rockets team," Vik said. "Offensively, JM has dangerous skill players. They have explosive receivers on the outside and a running back who does a great job everywhere he is on the field."

Century has struggled on defense and is allowing 46.6 points per game. The Panthers have allowed more than 60 points twice this season and they will look for a way to slow down the JM offense.

"Offensively, we think they have some holes that we can exploit," Riggott said. "We want to be balanced. But at the end of the day, I'll take our guys over any other guys."

Century is still striving for offensive balance. The Panthers are averaging less than 50 yards per game rushing. Senior QB Harrison Esau has had a big year, however, as he has thrown for 1,301 yards with 14 TDs and nine interceptions. His top targets have been Jake Wills (23 catches, 386 yards, four TDs), Eli Thompson (19 catches, 267 yards, five TDs) and Denard Simpson (15 catches, 345 yards, four TDs).

Riggott said getting pressure on Esau will be important.

"We have to slow their skill guys down," he said. "Century does a phenomenal job of (getting yards) through the air. Their receiver group is one of the best in the section. And Harry (Esau) does a phenomenal job of dealing with what seems like a lot of (defensive) pressure with his placement of the ball."

And while neither coach wants to place too much emphasis on one game, they realize playing another Rochester team is always special.

"This is a crosstown rival game," Vik said. "The kids have been playing with and against each other since youth. It is one of the exciting things about high school sports."

"Our kids will tell you that this is just another game, and I am proud of them for that," Riggott added. "We don't want to fall victim to all of the hype. But we know that there is a little bit more juice involved, more meat on the bone. We are excited to play them."

Pat Ruff contributed to this article.