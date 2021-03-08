John Marino with a Spectacular Goal vs. New York Rangers

The Telegraph

It was a heroic effort by Lee Westwood, as he tried to become oldest ever UK winner on the PGA Tour. But ultimately the evergreen 47-year-old was left to rue a short missed putt on the 16th to lose the Arnold Palmer Invitational to Bryson DeChambeau. Motivated by a text message from a Tiger Woods, the 27-year-old, came through. The reigning US Open champion was forced to hole a six-footer on the last at Bay Hill to prevail by one from the brave Englishman. It was a difficult afternoon in Orlando, with winds gusting and the greens crisping up. DeChambeau, that revolutionary character, was again showing he has the guile as well as the length. “I spoke to Tiger yesterday and we talked about just keep fighting no matter what happens and play boldly like Mr Palmer,” he said.