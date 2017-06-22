John Mara: I wish we had a dozen players like Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham’s absence from voluntary offseason workouts hasn’t turned Giants owner John Mara against him.

Mara said today on WFAN that he had a “great conversation” with Beckham and still considers him the kind of player the Giants want on their roster.

“I wish we had another dozen players like him,” Mara said, via NJ.com.

Mara said the Giants want Beckham to get better at controlling his emotions, but they also think Beckham is emotional because he cares so much about his team.

“He knows that he’s got to mature and learn to control his emotions better,” Mara said. “He’s working on that. But one thing about that kid is that when he shows up at work, nobody works harder than he does. He’s so competitive, even in practice. He wants to win so badly.”

Beckham reportedly wants a new contract. Mara sounds like he’d be OK with paying Beckham a lot of money.