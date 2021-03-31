John Mara says Giants in ‘no hurry’ to extend Saquon Barkley

New York Giants co-owner John Mara met with reporters following the 2021 owners meetings on Wednesday and addressed several topics, including running back Saquon Barkley.

Asked if the Giants will consider extending Barkley’s contract this year, Mara implied that it’s not among their primary concerns — at least not right now.

“We’re not in any hurry to do that,” Mara said bluntly.

That’s not to say the Giants won’t eventually extend the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year.

Mara added that the team expects Barkley, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL, to return at 100 percent in 2021. If all goes well, he’d like Saquon to remain a Giant for life.

“We fully expect him to be as good as new,” Mara said. “We hope he’s going to be a Giant for life. At the appropriate time, we’ll start [extension] discussions.”

After gaining 2,028 scrimmage yards and scoring 15 total touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie, Barkley has gained a total of just 1,535 scrimmage yards and scored eight total touchdowns in 15 games over the previous two seasons.

Barkley is going into the fourth year of his rookie contract and the Giants have the option of picking up his fifth-year by May 3.