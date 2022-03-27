One of the topics up for discussion at this week’s owners meetings is whether the league should change the overtime rules for the 2022 season.

There are two proposals to change the rules on the table. The Titans proposed one that would give both teams one possession unless the team with the ball first got both a touchdown and a two-point conversion. The Colts and Eagles proposed simply guaranteeing both teams a possession and NFL Competition Committee Rich McKay said last week that he sees momentum toward making a change.

McKay also said that “24 votes is not easy to get” for either of the proposals and Giants co-owner John Mara suggested that there aren’t that many votes out there when he addressed the topic on Sunday. Mara said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, that he supports a change in the rules for the playoffs only, but that he is “not confident” that there will be enough support for a change to come this offseason.

Mara is a member of the Competition Committee, which has not endorsed either proposal. That’s typically not a great sign for a rule change getting approved by the full panel of owners and the coming days will likely bring more word about whether overtime will look any different in 2022.

John Mara “not confident” in support for OT rule change originally appeared on Pro Football Talk