John Mara: Loss to Eagles is disappointing, but vibe in Giants’ building is the best it’s been in years

The Giants were the best surprise in the NFL to start this season, going 6-1 despite entering 2022 with very low expectations. But now that they’re 7-5-1 and coming off a blowout loss to the Eagles, is the season looking like a disappointment?

Not according to Giants co-owner John Mara, who says things are as positive as they’ve been inside the team facility in years.

“I just know the vibe in the building is the best that it has been in a long time,” Mara said, via Newsday. “People are all pulling in the same direction.”

Still, Mara acknowledges that it stings to see how much better the Eagles are than the Giants.

“That certainly was a disappointment,” Mara said. “I didn’t think there was that big of a gap between the two of us but obviously they proved that there is. We’ll see. We get to play them one more time. It was disappointing but you have 17 games and you’re going to have one or two games like that. Hopefully, it won’t happen again.”

It may happen again when the Giants visit Philadelphia in Week 18. The good news for the Giants is, by then the Eagles will likely have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and may be resting their best players, which could give the Giants an easy win — and perhaps a ticket to the playoffs.

