John Mara: Last few years have been brutal for Giants, time to start winning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curtis Crabtree
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants haven’t sniffed a winning season since 2016 and the routine is getting a bit old for team president John Mara.

It’s been a very difficult four- or five-year period for us,” Mara said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I’m tired of the losing and having a postseason press conference trying to explain what went wrong and why I think we’re making progress.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction, but it’s been brutal the last few years. We’re looking forward to turning it around and not having to make excuses for why we haven’t done it.”

The Giants haven’t won more than six games in any of the last four seasons. They’ve made the playoffs just once in the past nine seasons when they went 11-5 in 2016. They haven’t won the NFC East since 2011 when they last won a Super Bowl under head coach Tom Coughlin. Despite only six wins last year, the Giants remained in the playoff chase until the end of the season because the NFC East was terrible with only seven wins needed to claim the crown.

New York has been aggressive in free agency this year with big additions in wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree Jackson. Kyle Rudolph and Ifeadi Odenigbo have also signed with the Giants after their time came to an end in Minnesota.

Mara said the investment will need to start paying off for the Giants.

“It’s time for us to start winning,” Mara said. “That’s one of the reasons we spent the money we did.”

The addition of Golladay will help the Giants know if they have enough in quarterback Daniel Jones by giving him a productive weapon at receiver. He’ll help replace the production lost by the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. two years ago and the release of Golden Tate this offseason.

John Mara: Last few years have been brutal for Giants, time to start winning originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Super featherweight Carl Frampton taking his shot at boxing history

    Carl Frampton has a chance to become the first Irishman to win world championships in three weight classes.

  • Soccer: Germany stunned by North Macedonia in rare World Cup qualifier home defeat

    Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.

  • With ‘enough Nurmagomedov’s in the UFC,’ Khabib’s cousin Usman looks to make splash in Bellator

    The Nurmagomedov family name is spreading into Bellator.

  • Conor McGregor calls for ‘McGregor Belt’ ahead of targeted trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier

    Conor McGregor is going after another belt – his own.

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    NEW YORK (AP) Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

    The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

  • Luke Rockhold hits out at UFC’s ‘mafioso-type’ negotiation tactics, urges fighters to ‘know your worth’

    Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has spoken out about the UFC's negotiating tactics, likening their approach to the mafia.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga vs. UCLA has biggest Final Four point spread in at least 25 years

    While Gonzaga could become the first team to roll through a season undefeated since 1976, it is also making history from a betting perspective.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo makes podium-finish bet involving Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 car

    F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has an intimidating extra incentive to earn a podium finish in his first season with McLaren. McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown gifted Ricciardo a die-cast of Dale Earnhardt’s iconic 1984 No. 3 Wrangler car, but he upped the ante by betting a drive with the actual car. Brown currently owns the real-life […]

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor agree to 10-year, $341 million extension

    The Mets reportedly reached a deal with their superstar offseason trade acquisition in the final hours before his opening day deadline.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Tennis: Bublik convinced teenager Sinner not 'human'

    Bublik used underarm serves, drop shots and a sneak-attack serve return against Sinner during the quarter-final of the ATP Masters 1000 event but fell to his second straight defeat to the 19-year-old following a loss in Dubai in mid-March. "You are not a human," Bublik told Sinner at the net after the Italian had wrapped up the match. 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals winner Sinner has made rapid progress over the last two years, reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at last year's French Open and now sits at a career-high 31st in the world.

  • Sabres end 18-game skid with 6-1 win over Flyers

    The Sabres ended their 18-game skid — the NHL’s longest in 17 years — with a resounding 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Rather than squandering a 3-0 third-period lead, like it did during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers on Monday, Buffalo put it away by scoring the final four goals. Montour capped the surge by scoring short-handed goals 37 seconds apart, the first into an empty net.

  • Drummond leaves debut with bruised toe, Bucks beat LA 112-97

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Andre Drummond left his Lakers debut with a bruised right toe, and Jrue Holiday scored 28 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 112-97 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 17 points and eight assists as the Bucks snapped their three-game losing streak with a workmanlike victory over the depleted defending NBA champions, who are still without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • UFC 262 lineup finalized with 15 bouts for May in Houston

    The UFC's May pay-per-view in Houston as of Wednesday is a jam-packed lineup, including the vacant lightweight title atop the bill.

  • Norman Powell with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/31/2021