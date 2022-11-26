In a nod to NFL players’ growing concerns about the safety of synthetic fields, Giants co-owner John Mara says he’ll consult with players before a new field is installed at MetLife Stadium.

The stadium, where both the Giants and Jets play, will get a new surface after this season. But while stadium authorities have previously said it will remain a synthetic turf, the Giants released a statement to the New York Daily News suggesting that all options are on the table.

“The next field in the stadium is the subject of ongoing discussion between the Jets, the stadium and us,” the Giants’ statement said. “John has heard from the players and other experts about playing surfaces as part of his roles on the player safety and health committee, competition committee and management council. He expects to have conversations with our players as we move along in the process of selecting a new field.”

If it’s up to the players, the surface will be grass. Despite the NFL’s stance that grass and synthetic fields are equally safe, there’s been an organized movement among players this year to demand grass fields. Mara is willing to listen, but whether he’s willing to act on what he hears is a separate question.

John Mara will get Giants players’ input into new field surface at MetLife originally appeared on Pro Football Talk