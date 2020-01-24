John Mara: Eli Manning's No. 10 will be retired; Manning will be inducted into Ring of Honor in 2020

Eli Manning officially announced his retirement from the NFL and the New York Giants on Friday, and team co-owner John Mara made official what likely was assumed by many Giants fans.

‘No Giant will ever wear No. 10 again’

Mara told media, “No Giant will ever wear No. 10 again,” affirming that the number Manning wore for his 16-year career will be retired.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Manning will also be fast-tracked into the team’s Ring of Honor, with Mara saying that ceremony will happen during the 2020 regular season.

Mara also got emotional as he discussed the final game of Manning’s rookie season in 2004. It was the last game Mara’s father, Wellington, saw before his death in October 2005. Wellington turned to John after the 28-24 New York win over Dallas and said, “I think we found our guy.”

It was Manning’s only win as the starter that season.

Manning will be the 13th player in Giants history to have his number retired, and the first since Lawrence Taylor. Oddly though, it’s just the 12th actual number retired: No. 14 was retired for both Ward Cuff and Y.A. Tittle. Cuff, a wing back who played for the team from 1937-45, had his number retired by Wellington Mara after his career, but when Tittle was traded to the team in 1961 he requested the number and the elder Mara allowed it.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara said on Friday the team will retire Eli Manning's No. 10. (AP/Tom Canavan)

More from Yahoo Sports:



