John Mara confirms Giants not actively shopping Saquon Barkley

One of the bigger names that has been floated around in trade talks this offseason is New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. However, although it has been heavily talked about, it appears a deal for Barkley is not imminent.

Barkley, of course, was the Giants’ first-round pick (second overall) in the 2018 NFL draft and went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. But ever since then, Barkley has been riddled with injury and many wonder if he is even worth a second contract from Big Blue at this point.

Giants co-owner John Mara met with reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Florida on Sunday and shut down any notion that a Barkley trade was actively being discussed. He did, however, leave the door open for that to change.

John Mara on Saquon Barkley:

“We’re not shopping Saquon but Joe’s the general manager. If he and the head coach want to make a personnel decision and they have a conviction about it, I’m not going to interfere with it. But that’s not something we’re actively looking to do,” Mara said.

Barkley’s value has never been lower after failing to do much during the 2021 season returning from a major knee injury.

Many believe that Barkley was not fully healthy last season and if he is able to get back to a healthy state behind what will hopefully be an improved offensive line, maybe he can get back closer to the player he was in his rookie year.

Many fans are hopeful the Giants can fix the offensive line once and for all in the upcoming draft next month.

Although Mara has said they aren’t shopping Barkley, if the right offer came along general manager Joe Schoen would certainly move him as every player has his price. After all, Schoen said the only untouchable was 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney.

