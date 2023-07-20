John Mara commiserates with Giants fans over night games

Late New York Giants owner Wellington Mara used to sit in his office and read letters sent in by fans, both on how to improve the team and the total fan experience.

Wellington called them his ‘customers’ and he always felt he owed them the same loyalty they had shown him and his business.

John Mara, the current CEO of the team, is taking a page out of his father’s book and answering as many letters from the Giants’ massive fan base as he can.

In a recent letter from a fan complaining about the Giants’ 2023 schedule, which contains three night games at home, Mara offered a simple response in letter form, via New York Post Giants reporter Paul Schwartz.

“I have your letter and I certainly understand your disdain for night games,” wrote Mara.

“I don’t like them, either! On the other hand, if your team is playing most of its games at 1:00 p.m. it usually means you are not doing very well. In any event, I hope we give you enough of a reason to want to attend our games in person regardless of what time they are scheduled.”

The Giants play three of their eight home games at night this season. In Week 1, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. That is followed by Monday games in Week 4 and Week 14 against Seattle and Green Bay, respectively.

The Giants also host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, a game that is eligible to be flexed to Sunday night.

