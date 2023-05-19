John Mara cheered at Giants Town Hall event

What a difference a year makes.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara was roundly cheered at the team’s Town Hall meeting on Wednesday night at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan.

In prior years, Mara was met with mostly boos as the team was going through a spate of miserable seasons.

I'm told John Mara was universally cheered at the #NYGiants Town Hall event, which is ongoing. https://t.co/E9pp260jVk — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 17, 2023

The Giants Town Hall, presented by Verizon, is an exclusive event for Giants season ticket members

In attendance were Mara, general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones, fellow current players as well as members of the 2023 rookie class.

It is the one event where fans can openly ask questions directly to Giants players, executives, and members of the media.

