At a time when Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman is believed to be on the hot seat, co-owner John Mara has done little to refute that reality.

“We should be a better team this year,” Mara told Steve Serby of the New York Post on Sunday night. “We better be a better team this year.”

Whether they are or aren’t better, the blame or credit will go to Gettleman. After all, the Giants have made it to the playoffs only once since winning Super Bowl XLVI. Mara is optimistic that better days are coming.

“I do believe that we’re on the right path,” Mara said. “But I’m sure our fans are saying, ‘I’ve heard you say that before.’ So until we start winning games, I understand there’s gonna be some doubt. But I do feel good about where we are right now.”

The Giants focused heavily on improving the offensive line during the 2020 draft, with a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick devoted to that area of the roster.

“These guys gotta prove themselves as players, but that was the focus going into the draft,” Mara said. “It’s something I’ve been banging on them for a while, we really had to get this fixed once and for all.

“In football, once you have the quarterback, you better have an offensive line. It sets the tone for the rest of the team, and if you’re not blocking for the quarterback or for the running back, then you have very little chance.”

He’s right. When the Giants won their two Super Bowls with Eli Manning at quarterback, they had very good offensive and defensive lines. Currently, they have neither. If they can fix either or both of those areas, the Giants could become contenders, again.

John Mara: “We better be a better team this year” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk