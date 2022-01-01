John Madden’s unforgettable history versus the Pittsburgh Steelers

The world lost a legendary man this week. John Madden was a legend in many walks of life, most of which included NFL football.

Madden’s prowess as a head coach earned him a bronze bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. He retired from coaching in 1979 with a regular-season coaching record of 103-32-7 and zero losing seasons with the Oakland Raiders. Per Pro Football Focus, Madden’s .759 winning percentage is second only to Guy Chamberlin.

In 10 seasons as a head coach, Madden led the Raiders to the playoffs eight times, five of which were against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their five consecutive meetings is an NFL record.

“No rivalry in football matches those between the Oakland Raiders, led by John Madden, and the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 70s,” Harris wrote on Twitter following Madden’s death on December 28.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-6 versus the Raiders in the John Madden era. Here’s a quick rundown of the result of those matchups.

October 25, 1970

Rookie Terry Bradshaw was responsible for four of the Steelers five turnovers. He threw for 138 yards on 12 of 27 passes for a quarterback rating of 33.2 and was sacked five times.

Raiders 31, Steelers 14

September 17, 1972



In the Steelers season opener at Three Rivers Stadium, Bradshaw completed only seven passes, one of them for a 57-yard touchdown to Ron Shanklin. Bradshaw would score twice more on rushing attempts.

Steelers 34, Raiders 28

December 23, 1972 (playoffs, divisional round)

Immaculate Reception. (That is all)

Steelers 13, Raiders 7

November 11, 1973

Steelers 17, Raiders 9

December 22, 1973 (playoffs, divisional round)

Three interceptions thrown by Bradshaw and the Steelers inability to stop the Raiders from finding paydirt kept Pittsburgh from advancing in the playoffs.

Raiders 33, Steelers 14

September 29, 1974

After two passes and one pick, Bradshaw was benched for Joe Gilliam who proceeded to throw two interceptions of his own. Oakland blanked Pittsburgh at Three Rivers. The Steelers would more than make up for it at their next meeting.

Steelers 0, Raiders 17

December 29, 1974 (AFC Championship)

Bradshaw was only 8 for 17 for 95 yards and a touchdown, but Pittsburgh scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to advance to — and win — the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Steelers 24, Raiders 13

January 4, 1976 (AFC Championship)

The Steelers committed a jaw-dropping seven turnovers (three by Bradshaw), but still managed to pull off a win.

Steelers 16, Raiders 10

September 12, 1976

Steelers 28, Raiders 31

December 26, 1976

No Franco Harris = seven points

Steelers 7, Raiders 24

September 25, 1977

Steelers 7, Raiders 16

