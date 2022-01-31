The NFL postseason will conclude with one very special version of Monday Night Football, a memorial service to John Madden in the stadium where he coached.

Madden’s public memorial will take place on the day after the Super Bowl, Monday, February 14, at the Oakland Coliseum, where the Raiders played during Madden’s Hall of Fame career as their head coach.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time. Ticket proceeds will benefit the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for young people in Oakland.

Madden, an NFL legend known for his coaching, his broadcasting and the video game that bears his name, died on December 28 at the age of 85.

John Madden memorial to take place at Oakland Coliseum on day after Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk