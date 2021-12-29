John Madden dies at 85: Dana White, MMA notables pay tribute to legendary NFL coach and analyst

The NFL announced Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend John Madden died Tuesday morning at 85 years old.

Madden had a profound influence on the game of football both on and off the field. A popular yearly football video game bears his name, but his legacy was cemented as one of the best coaches in the history of professional football, leading the Oakland Raiders to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Football and MMA have a few parallels as some fighters spent time on the gridiron while many others are fans of the game. Here are some reactions to the news of Madden’s death from those in the MMA space who felt his impact.

NFL announcement

The NFL is saddened to share the passing of the legendary John Madden. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/MxLFYLfY8k — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

Dana White

😔RIP John Madden. What an incredible life pic.twitter.com/z9h2YKEHts — danawhite (@danawhite) December 29, 2021

Daniel Cormier

There has never been a person more a part of your life and never physically in your life. John Madden was the man! RIP coach, commentator, legend pic.twitter.com/h7axywempA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 29, 2021

Michael Chiesa

RIP John Madden 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 29, 2021

Julian Marquez

Terrance McKinney

RIP John Madden 🙏🏾 I think we’ve all spent countless hours listenin to him playin the latest game growin up — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 29, 2021

Vinc Pichel

RIP John Madden. I wasn’t into sports but I played all his games and his name and voice will forever be in my head as the face of football because of it. — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) December 29, 2021

Dustin Jacoby

Ike Villanueva

Jessica Eye

Malki Kawa

Damn, the game lost a@legend. Rip john madden https://t.co/caeeInuVKv — malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 29, 2021

