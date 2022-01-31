John Madden Celebration of Life to be held at Oakland Coliseum February 14

One more Monday Night in Oakland. That’s what they’re calling it. The place where John Madden’s legacy as one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history was made is fittingly the place where his Celebration of Life will take place.

The legendary coach, analyst, and video game pioneer passed away on December 28 at the age of 85.

Also fitting the event will take place on Monday Night at 5:30 pm as Monday Night Football is where Madden would set up shop for decades as an iconic Monday Night Football analyst.

Tickets will be available later this week for anyone interested in attending. Once available, you will be able to secure tickets here.

Here are the details:

What: Celebration of John Madden

When: 5:30 pm, February 14, 2022

Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland CA

Madden spent his entire ten-year coaching career in Oakland with the Raiders. He never had a losing season as Raiders coach and ultimately he led them to a Super Bowl following the 1976 season. He retired from football following the 1978 season with the best winning percentage in NFL history (.759).

No one in history has left more of a mark on the game of football than John Madden. Now fans in Oakland will have their chance to honor his life and legacy.

