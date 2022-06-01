John Madden will appear on Madden 23 video game cover

Not only was John Madden a Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, but he is one of the biggest video game innovators of all time. Back in 1994, Madden along with EA Sports, created a football video game that would dominate the industry for the next few decades.

Madden appeared on the cover from 1994 to 2000 before the video game started to put current NFL players on the cover. Since then, an athlete (or two) has been on the cover of the game every year.

But that will change in 2022 as Madden will reappear on the cover of the Madden 23 game. Here is what the cover looks like via EA Sports:

Madden passed away at the age of 85 on December 28, 2021. He was nominated to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as a coach, but he might be even more famous for his broadcasting career and certainly his involvement with video games.

Needless to say, this is a perfect tribute to Madden and one of the best covers they’ve had in years. Congrats, coach!

