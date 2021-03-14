John Lynch's 'thirsty' tweet hints at 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk re-signing

Ali Thanawalla
·1 min read
49ers re-signing Juszczyk? Lynch hints at it with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears the 49ers will be bringing back one of their own free agents.

General manager John Lynch posted a tweet late Saturday night hinting at the 49ers re-signing fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Juszczyk came to the 49ers in 2017 at the same time Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan were hired, and he has become an integral part of the offense.

The 29-year-old Juszczyk just completed a four-year, $21 million contract with the 49ers, and it appears he will be back for more.

Over the last four seasons in San Francisco, Juszczyk has played in 58 games (51 starts) and has 1,080 receiving yards on 102 receptions out of the backfield. He's caught seven touchdowns during that span.

Juszczyk has carried the ball 35 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the 49ers.

In February, NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that the 49ers and Juszczyk had preliminary talks on a new contract.

RELATED: Moseley, 49ers gain security with reported two-year contract

With it looking like the 49ers have taken care of Juszczyk, they can turn their attention to trying to re-sign left tackle Trent Williams and cornerback Jason Verrett.

Free agency officially opens on Wednesday, but the 49ers took care of one of their biggest priorities before Juszczyk could reach the open market.

