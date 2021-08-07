John Lynch's Hall of Fame jacket heads to cleaners after wine mishap

Lynch's HOF jacket heads to cleaners after wine mishap originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

CANTON, Ohio — John Lynch received his gold jacket on Friday night.

By the end of the evening, the 49ers’ general manager was wearing a red and gold jacket to match his team’s colors.

Suffice to say, Lynch's jacket was not aging well.

Lynch, a nine-time Pro Bowl safety during his 15-year career with Tampa Bay and Denver, was elected this year into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

He officially will be inducted Sunday night while wearing his new jacket, which has already made a trip to the dry cleaners.

Lynch’s former NFL on Fox colleague Jay Glazer, whom Lynch refers to as his “knucklehead buddy,” surprised Lynch on Friday night at the most inopportune time.

“I was standing there at Steve Hutchinson’s party and he came from behind and hit me,” Lynch said of Glazer. “I had a glass of red wine, and it went flying all over my jacket.”

Shortly after the incident, a Hall of Fame representative took Lynch’s jacket for an emergency cleaning job.

On Saturday afternoon, the jacket was returned to Lynch without any traces of cabernet sauvignon.

“The people here are so kind,” Lynch said. “She was so sweet. She took my coat and got it dry-cleaned already, and all the red wine is out.”

Now, everything is vine and dandy for Lynch's big day.

