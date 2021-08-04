John Lynch has very high praise for Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers camp

Lynch claims Jimmy G is playing his 'best football' with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ever since the day the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the chip on Jimmy Garoppolo's shoulder has grown larger by the day.

The veteran quarterback has been and is presumed to be the starter under center to begin the season. With Lance running around making plays all over the field in training camp, Garoppolo becomes more and more motivated each day.

General manager John Lynch believes Lance's arrival has impacted Garoppolo's play on the field.

“[Lance] being here has brought the best out of Jimmy Garoppolo,” Lynch said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast." “Jimmy is a big-time competitor and we haven’t played a game yet, but in practice in the offseason and practice in training camp thus far, he’s playing the best football since he’s been here."

“He’s playing at a high level,” Lynch continued. “I don’t want to talk about it too much ... it’s something that everyone’s recognized. And he’s really playing at a high level and that’s the type of competitor [he is] and that’s what competitors do. When they’re challenged, they rise to the occasion and I think he’s doing a great job of that.”

Lance is expected by most to eventually start games for the 49ers as soon as this season. If Garoppolo continues to play at a high level, what will the 49ers do with Lance?

“That’s another great problem to have,” Lynch said. “And we’ll deal with that when it comes.”

For now, each and every dazzling play Lance makes out on the field will just stoke the fire that much more.

The 49ers seem to have themselves a quarterback competition.

