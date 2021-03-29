Dee Ford played only one game for the 49ers last season because of neck and back injuries. He has played only 12 games since the team acquired him in a trade with the Chiefs on March 13, 2019.

The 49ers recently restructured Ford’s contract when it became evident Ford wasn’t going to be medically cleared by the April 1 deadline that would have guaranteed $11.6 million of his deal for 2021.

It does not clear up Ford’s future, however.

General Manager John Lynch was asked about Ford’s rehab during Monday’s 40-minute news conference.

“Dee’s doing well,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “With that type of injury, you don’t want to get too high or too low, and I think he’s really in a good place. He’s working. He’s been here every day. . . . He’s working extremely hard. It’s encouraging to look out my window and see things progress. I think we’ll leave it at that.”

Lynch said in January that Ford wasn’t guaranteed of being ready for the start of the 2021 season.

But Ford’s restructure bought him time and the 49ers’ salary cap flexibility.

“[We’re] very appreciative to Dee, and his representative, Adisa (Bakari), for working with us to come up with something that would allow for us to gain some more room, and he worked with us,” Lynch continued. “We’re extremely appreciative. I think both sides won there.”

Ford has 17 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in his time with the 49ers. He is scheduled to count $8.9 million against the 2021 cap.

John Lynch updates Dee Ford’s rehab originally appeared on Pro Football Talk