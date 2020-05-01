San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch made it clear on Thursday that they won’t let star tight end George Kittle leave the Bay Area.

Kittle’s four-year rookie contract is set to expire after this season and Kittle has proven he’s one of the best talents at the position in the NFL through his first three seasons. Getting Kittle locked up long-term is going to take a sizable contract and Lynch says the 49ers are prepared to meet that demand, it’s just a matter of finding exactly where the numbers make sense for both sides.

“George isn’t going anywhere,” Lynch said in an interview on 95.7 The Game. “We’re going to work hard to try to get it done. I think they’ve got motivation just to really reset the tight end market, as do we, for him. It’s just finding that sweet spot, where that is.”

Kittle has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the 49ers and has caught over 80 passes each of the last two year.

Lynch seems accepting of the notion that Kittle will be the league’s highest-paid tight end with his next contract. Hunter Henry‘s franchise tag value of $10.6 million is the highest average value in the league while Austin Hooper‘s four-year deal with the Cleveland Browns averages slightly less at $10.5 million but carries $23 million in guaranteed money, per OverTheCap.com.

“Like I said, he’s not going to go anywhere,” Lynch said. “When that happens? I don’t know. But we’re working hard, as are they, to try to make that happen. George is going to be a part of the 49ers for a long, long time.”

John Lynch trying to find “sweet spot” in contract with George Kittle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk