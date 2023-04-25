John Lynch on Trey Lance trade talks: 'There's a lot of smoke'

Lynch confirmed Lance is available, but denied the team is actively shopping him.
The 49ers might have traded Trey Lance already if Brock Purdy was healthy.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
If he weren't injured, Purdy would be the starting quarterback for the 49ers.
Fifteen years ago with the Royals and Chiefs both at the basement of their respective leagues, it was hard to envision Kansas City as one of the focal points of the American sporting world.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
In this pre-NFL Draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald dissects the problem with reporting around Stroud, gives you five players to watch after the first round, and more.
Franco and the Rays had themselves a day.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Jalen Hurts did not get a fully guaranteed deal like Deshaun Watson.
Lauri Markkanen beat out Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to become the first Jazz player to ever win the NBA's Most Improved Player award on Monday night.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson are the top two defensive players in this year's class.
Looking for an edge to start the fantasy baseball week? Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and fade to help set your lineup.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Golden State survived a late Kings rally and critical Curry mistake to send the series back to Sacramento tied at 2-2.
One of Crocker's first tasks will be to oversee the hiring of a USMNT head coach.