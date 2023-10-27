John Lynch: If Trent Williams can play, he'll play

49ers left tackle Trent Williams missed last week's game against the Vikings and has not practiced so far in preparation for the Bengals on Sunday.

But General Manager John Lynch said in a Friday morning interview on KNBR's "Murph and Mac" show that Williams still has a chance to play against Cincinnati.

"Trent's the type of player you wait right up until Sunday if you have to," Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "I guess it does give you some confidence that Trent's a seasoned player. You trust his point of view, once the doctors clear him, as to whether he can go, and then knowing he's got some time to heal up after [because of the bye week].

"If Trent can play, he'll play. And today and the next couple of days will be big in terms of continuing that healing process so he can go function.”

Lynch noted that Williams is “progressing well,” calling him a “competitor of all competitors.”

“[H]e had that ankle and was really gearing towards playing last week,” Lynch said. “He just couldn't get there.

"He's not practiced this week. So, I think today is going to be a big day. We don't do a ton on Friday, but it's going to be a big day in terms of feeling like, ‘OK, I'm feeling better. I think I can do this.’”

Considered one of the league's best left tackles, Williams has started 49 games with the 49ers since arriving via trade in the spring of 2020. If Williams can’t play, Jaylon Moore will make his second consecutive start at the position.