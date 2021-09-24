John Lynch still high on 49ers' Aaron Banks despite inactives

Lynch still high on 49ers rookie Banks despite inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Banks was brought in as critical depth on the 49ers' offensive line in the 2021 NFL Draft, but has been inactive for the first two games of his rookie season. Nevertheless, general manager John Lynch told KNBR on Friday morning that Banks is improving and a has role going forward in the 49ers offense.

"I think a lot of people read into it, and I understand it, into Aaron Banks, our second-round pick," Lynch said on "Murph and Mac" (h/t 49ers Web Zone). "He's been inactive, but Aaron's getting better every day. Aaron's going to be one heck of a player. He's going to be a difference-maker for us at some point. I don't know when that time [will come], but he is getting better."

The 49ers' starting guards, Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Brunskill, have performed well so far this season, and no injuries within that position group has left little opportunity for Banks to get on the field as a rookie.

Lynch emphasized that the team still sees plenty of value in Banks and knows he will be a contributor whenever he gets on the field.

"Banks, long-term, he's a guy that's going to be a 330-pound guy in there that can anchor a little, eventually," Lynch said. "It's just figuring out our techniques and all that, but we're very high on him. But he's got good players in front of him right now."

The 49ers' offensive line faces a Green Bay Packers front Sunday night that has registered just one sack through the first two weeks of the season.

