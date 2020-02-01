John Lynch still believes his “time will come” despite not making Hall this year

49ers General Manager John Lynch could have had the best weekend ever.

He hopes to bring home the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl LIV, of course. He also had hoped to be among the Class of 2020 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lynch, though, tweeted he was not selected as one of the five modern-era players to go into Canton in August.

“It’s an incredible honor to be a @ProFootballHOF finalist,” Lynch wrote. “I want to congratulate all of those that have been selected to this year’s class. I believe my time will come . . . in God’s time. #Faithful. Let’s go win a Super Bowl!”

Lynch was a finalist for a seventh consecutive year, the only finalist from the 15 finalists in 2014 who has yet to earn a bust.

He made nine Pro Bowls, two All-Pro honors and won a Super Bowl ring. He is in the Ring of Honor for both the Buccaneers and Broncos.

The disappointment of not making the Hall yet again won’t last long for Lynch if the 49ers can return home with a Super Bowl title.