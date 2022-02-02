John Lynch shoots down rumor of leaving 49ers for television gig

Lynch shoots down rumor of leaving 49ers, returning to TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It doesn't appear that 49ers general manager John Lynch is headed anywhere anytime soon.

A recent rumor started circulating after CBS NFL analyst Boomer Esiason joined Boston radio station WEEI where he speculated that Lynch might leave the team in order to return to broadcasting.

"The other thing to watch there is, what happens with John Lynch," Esiason said. "I wouldn't be surprised if John goes back into television anytime soon. He's had a really good run there and has a lot of quality front office people. I think he may be tired of doing what he's doing, too. That's something to watch in the offseason as well."

Following the 49ers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, both Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to local reporters again on Tuesday afternoon, where Lynch -- after hearing about the rumor for the first time -- shut it down immediately.

“Yeah, I have not heard that rumor," Lynch told reporters Tuesday. "From time to time, opportunities are presented and I can tell you and tell everyone that my commitment right now is to this organization. We're just coming off a season, but my commitment is to the 49ers, to the York family to Kyle and standing up in front of that team yesterday and just getting an opportunity to reflect on what we have.

"I do think we have something special and we're here to win championships. And we fell short of that, but I think both things be true that that's our standard, but also the amount of pride and feel like it's a real blessing to be a part of this organization. So my commitment is right here and that's where I'll be.”

The Lynch and Shanahan regime began prior to the 2017 NFL season and the two signed extensions after the Super Bowl LIV run in 2019.

Story continues

As if there was any doubt, Lynch appears to be sticking around.

If the 49ers are to continue competing for a Super Bowl year in and year out, the continuity between Lynch and Shanahan will be key.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast