John Lynch scheduled to speak at combine, Kyle Shanahan is not

49ers general manager John Lynch will speak to reporters at the NFL combine on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 11:00am Pacific Time. Head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t scheduled to speak, most likely because he won’t be in attendance.

This will be Lynch’s first time in front of reporters since his end-of-season press conference with Shanahan on Feb. 1.

During that Feb. 1 presser there was plenty of optimism about the 49ers’ QB situation. News of Brock Purdy’s surgery being delayed could change that some with the GM. He’ll also give at least some insight into what the club is looking at in a draft where they don’t pick until late in the third round. Lynch won’t divulge secrets, but there’ll be something to work with in terms of what he views as the team’s top needs.

Shanahan didn’t attended last year’s combine either. Other 49ers brass will go, along with Lynch, but the head coach can be more productive away from the actual event.

