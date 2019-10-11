There are just two undefeated teams left standing in the NFL, and one of them just happens to be the 49ers.

With many looking for the team to make a move that furthers its ability to contend, players like Stefon Diggs and Jalen Ramsey have been rumored as potentially being on the trade block.

John Lynch was on KNBR Friday morning and threw water on the idea of the team making a significant trade.

"Never rule it out, but it has to make sense," Lynch said on the "Murph and Mac" show. "I think Kyle said, 'It has to be smart.' Often times, the opportunities that present [themselves] in the media world on Twitter and all that, you make calls and those things aren't really available, or it doesn't make sense for our team because you're giving away too much."

While many elite players have been mentioned around the NFL rumor mill, the asking price is almost always involving a first-round pick, which is something NFL general managers typically protect with their lives.

"If something makes sense, we'll absolutely try to improve our team. But we do have a long-term vision as well as we want to be successful. This year we want to be successful and into the future."

The 49ers have been linked to a number of big-name receivers, but the team hasn't been heavily reliant on the passing game due to a dominant rushing attack and a defense that is second in total defense behind those pesky Patriots.

There are likely more roster moves to come for San Francisco, but don't expect any blockbuster trades.

John Lynch says 49ers unlikely to make deal before NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area