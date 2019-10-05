John Lynch says 49ers have to earn NFC West crown from Rams, Seahawks

The 49ers (3-0) enter Week 5 as one of three unbeaten teams left in the NFL, along with the Chiefs and Patriots. San Francisco might be the biggest surprise in the league so far, but general manager John Lynch won't get ahead of himself.

Lynch says the Rams (3-2) and Seahawks (4-1) still are the cream of the crop in the NFC West until someone knocks them off. While the Rams haven't been as dominant as a year ago, Lynch believes Los Angeles earned the right to be top dogs in the division after going to the Super Bowl.

But the GM also knows this is a much-improved 49ers team compared to years past.

"I think we're much more equipped to be in that conversation, but you have to earn those things," Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the "TK Show."

The 49ers welcome the Browns (2-2) to Levi's Stadium on Monday night in what could be their first big test of the season. So far, San Francisco's three wins have come against the Bucs, Bengals and Steelers -- three teams with a combined 3-9 record.

Lynch likes the direction the 49ers are headed, though he doesn't want them to think too much of themselves quite yet.

"We really do like where our team is at, where we can go," Lynch said. "I think that's the thing I'm so encouraged about is we're 3-0, we feel like we have a lot more in us. We also know how quickly you can get punched in the mouth in this league."

After facing Baker Mayfield and the Browns in Week 5, the 49ers travel south to take on the Rams. Lynch certainly has had that game circled on his calendar.

