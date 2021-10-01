John Lynch says 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk has earned increased role

49ers GM Lynch commends Aiyuk for earning increased role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Aiyuk's second NFL season got off to a slow start, as the former first-round draft pick wasn't targeted once in Week 1 and saw significantly fewer snaps than offseason signing Trent Sherfield. Aiyuk's role steadily has increased through the 49ers' last two games, as he tripled his two targets from Week 2 in the nailbiter loss to the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium last Sunday.

General manager John Lynch spoke about the young wideout to KNBR, and commended Aiyuk's hard work for re-establishing his role in the 49ers' offense.

"The credit to Brandon is, he's kept working, he put his head down and he kept working and he earned the opportunities he got the other night and made some big catches," Lynch said Thursday on KNBR. "I think that should give him some confidence, I think confidence is important and I think chemistry with Jimmy, now they've had time on task where they can work together because he's been out there repeatedly, so they're starting to get a comfort level between each other."

Aiyuk had four catches for 37 yards in Week 3, including a pivotal touchdown that brought the 49ers within three points midway through the third quarter.

The Seattle Seahawks are on the docket for Aiyuk and the 49ers in Week 4. In his one appearance against Seattle last season, Aiyuk hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in a 37-27 49ers loss.

Now with the confidence of the front office on his side, perhaps Aiyuk can replicate that performance against the 49ers' chief rivals on Sunday.

