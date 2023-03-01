John Lynch reveals offseason communication with Tom Brady

It’s an NFL offseason which means its time to fire up the Tom Brady-49ers rumor mill. This offseason with Brady retired and San Francisco dealing with injuries under center, the internet rumors have been particularly abundant.

General manager John Lynch spoke Tuesday at the NFL combine and told reporters the extent of his offseason communication with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“I sent him a text when he retired,” Lynch said. “He was a teammate for about three weeks at one point, so I sent him a text, just congratulations on one of the greatest careers that I’ve ever seen in any sport. And I wished him the best, so we’ll leave it at that.”

Whether Brady even wants to return is unclear. It’s also unclear whether he’d be an option for the 49ers. However, should Brady express a desire to play and San Francisco has a need under center, it’s easy to see Lynch’s next communication with Brady being more extensive.

